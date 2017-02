4X4″ oil on canvas

I got a request/commission for a painting of a boquet of flowers. I painted a bouquet last year but that’s the only one I’ve ever done, so I thought I’d spend a little time working out flowers. I think it will be a fun challenge. I’ll go buy some flowers on Monday and set up a still life for myself. I wasn’t looking at anything when I painted this, other than the many images in my head of other still life paintings I’ve seen. And I suppose the memory of actual flowers.