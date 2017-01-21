This is the start of a 18×24″ commissioned family portrait. Actually it’s a grandkids portrait, or cousins portrait. It will be a gift for the kids grandparents. There are 7 kids. So far I have the first hit of the first kid done all the way from head to knees. And I’ve painted the background. Fingers crossed, I’m a little uncertain about the background. The little faces are pretty tiny so I have to make little tiny corrections and measure the heck out of everything.

