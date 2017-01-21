Family Portrait

Art, Painting, Portraits

img_8990This is the start of a 18×24″ commissioned family portrait.  Actually it’s a grandkids portrait, or cousins portrait.  It will be a gift for the kids grandparents.  There are 7 kids.  So far I have the first hit of the first kid done all the way from head to knees.  And I’ve painted the background.  Fingers crossed, I’m a little uncertain about the background.  The little faces are pretty tiny so I have to make little tiny corrections and measure the heck out of everything.

5 thoughts on “Family Portrait

