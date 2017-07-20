Doggie and Driving

What happened to me? I have been so busy with summer/kid things that I practically forgot that I have a blog!

Here’s a dog portrait that I recently finished. This is a cute little mini labradoodle named Suki.

We have been really busy here. Both my boys just got their drivers permits and are now on the open roads learning to drive. It’s the most terrifying thing I have ever done. My nerves are a little frazzled. They have to drive with us for at least 50 hours or 6 months before getting their drivers licenses.

Advertisements