11X14 oil on panel
Today my daughter went to school all day so I was able to go out and paint in the morning (we homeschool half time). I went out to the farmland that is at the base of the foothills on the other side of Boise from where I live. I sat in the back of my car with the back up. I can hide a little that way. Beautiful morning.
I found this lovely big tree in the middle of a hay or alfalfa field. I’ve found that I do best when I find a big tree to make my focus, I pretend it’s a figure.
5 thoughts on “Dry Creek Road”
❤
You are getting the feeling for plein air fast, you are a natural.
Many thanks Margaret!! I find plein air work to be tricky, but I love the challenge of figuring it out.
Love your work!
Thank you!!
