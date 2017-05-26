Dry Creek Road

Alla Prima, Art, Boise Landscape, Inspiration, Landscape, oil painting, Painting, plein air

IMG_1300.JPG11X14 oil on panel

Today my daughter went to school all day so I was able to go out and paint in the morning (we homeschool half time).  I went out to the farmland that is at the base of the foothills on the other side of Boise from where I live.  I sat in the back of my car with the back up.  I can hide a little that way.  Beautiful morning.

I found this lovely big tree in the middle of a hay or alfalfa field.  I’ve found that I do best when I find a big tree to make my focus, I pretend it’s a figure.

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Dry Creek Road

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s