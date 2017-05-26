Dry Creek Road

11X14 oil on panel

Today my daughter went to school all day so I was able to go out and paint in the morning (we homeschool half time). I went out to the farmland that is at the base of the foothills on the other side of Boise from where I live. I sat in the back of my car with the back up. I can hide a little that way. Beautiful morning.

I found this lovely big tree in the middle of a hay or alfalfa field. I’ve found that I do best when I find a big tree to make my focus, I pretend it’s a figure.

