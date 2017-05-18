Tablerock from Crestline Sunrise

Art, Boise Landscape, Inspiration, Landscape, Painting, plein air

IMG_12408X10″ oil on canvas

I went out with a friend this morning at 5:45 and painted this en plain air.  I thought it could use a little more work on the hills, but it’s really more about the sky.  So I’ll let it dry and go from there.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s