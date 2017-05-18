Tablerock from Crestline Sunrise

8X10″ oil on canvas
I went out with a friend this morning at 5:45 and painted this en plain air. I thought it could use a little more work on the hills, but it’s really more about the sky. So I’ll let it dry and go from there.
