Sunset Over Harris Ranch

8×10″ oil on canvas

I’m determined to figure out plein air painting. I’ve found a spot not to far away where I can go to paint the sunset, so I’m going to do a series of paintings from this location until I figure out the process better.

I painted this one last night. I liked painting the sunset because I had to move really fast. I liked the limited window of light.

I’m not in love with my paintings right now, I feel like I am in a transition trying to figure out what I want to paint and how I want to paint it. I also want to understand color better.

