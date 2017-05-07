You can expect so see a bunch of skyscapes in the near future. I’m in love with all the shapes and colors created in the clouds and sky.

Yesterday as I sat in the parking lot waiting during my daughter dance rehearsal I decided to pull out my paints and paint the cloudy Boise sky. I don’t normally have my paints in the car with me, but yesterday I did. It was great because I didn’t have to drive anywhere to find the sky.

Advertisements