You can expect so see a bunch of skyscapes in the near future. I’m in love with all the shapes and colors created in the clouds and sky.
Yesterday as I sat in the parking lot waiting during my daughter dance rehearsal I decided to pull out my paints and paint the cloudy Boise sky. I don’t normally have my paints in the car with me, but yesterday I did. It was great because I didn’t have to drive anywhere to find the sky.
3 thoughts on “Skyscape”
Amazing you can do that in a car! Can’t wait to see the skyscrapers.
Thank you! I open the back liftgate and put down the 3rd row of seats and put my canvas on a portable easel and sit in the back with all my stuff. It blocks the wind and sun a little.
Luscious
