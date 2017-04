We had a great time at the Getty Center last week. I could go there every day for inspiration, sunshine, and all around feel good vibes. We went there on the first and last days of our trip to Los Angeles. If you are in LA, I recommend spending a day at the Getty Center. As a bonus, it’s free. You just pay $15 for parking.

We all checked out the self tour iPods and wandered around learning about whatever struck our fancy.

I loved the Cezanne.

Advertisements