What is it?

Abstract, Art, Inspiration, Painting

IMG_0411We just got back from our spring break trip to Southern California.  It was warm and sunny and a nice change.  The highlight for me was going to the Getty Center.  The highlight for the kids was most likely Disneyland.  But they liked the art at Getty too.

I had started this painting before going to CA and worked on it more today.

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “What is it?

  1. I see a hand, and some paintbrushes….and I’m pretty sure there’s a strange little face with a wide mouth somewhere in the middle of the back…. 🙂 Good one, Jill!

    Like

    Reply

      1. I’m ALWAYS seeing faces in stuff, especially nature, but also in the patterns on curtains and things like that…bet your husband does too! I’m sure there’s a technical term for it. You’re very right, about real objects coming out of abstract art, I think its our brains, trying to make sense of it! I’m really enjoying how you are coming along with your abstract art, btw! 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s