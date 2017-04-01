We just got back from our spring break trip to Southern California. It was warm and sunny and a nice change. The highlight for me was going to the Getty Center. The highlight for the kids was most likely Disneyland. But they liked the art at Getty too.
I had started this painting before going to CA and worked on it more today.
3 thoughts on “What is it?”
I see a hand, and some paintbrushes….and I’m pretty sure there’s a strange little face with a wide mouth somewhere in the middle of the back…. 🙂 Good one, Jill!
That’s fun Hilda! My husband sees and weird face and a man in there. It’s really non representational, but figures and things always come out. I like to see what these abstracts evolve into and what I can see in them.
I’m ALWAYS seeing faces in stuff, especially nature, but also in the patterns on curtains and things like that…bet your husband does too! I’m sure there’s a technical term for it. You’re very right, about real objects coming out of abstract art, I think its our brains, trying to make sense of it! I’m really enjoying how you are coming along with your abstract art, btw! 🙂
