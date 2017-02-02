Facebook

I  just created a Jill Millard Artwork Facebook page.  Come follow along!

I may have set it up correctly.

 

And… I am having this Winter Tree painting framed so I can donate it to my sons high school action fundraiser.  It was had to choose which painting to donate.  So I had a friend with excellent taste come over to pick one.  She chose the tree.  I felt like it might be a little too scary.  I painted it about a year ago.  I love seeing those funny rhino portraits hanging up.  IMG_4154

