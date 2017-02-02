I just created a Jill Millard Artwork Facebook page. Come follow along!

I may have set it up correctly.

And… I am having this Winter Tree painting framed so I can donate it to my sons high school action fundraiser. It was had to choose which painting to donate. So I had a friend with excellent taste come over to pick one. She chose the tree. I felt like it might be a little too scary. I painted it about a year ago. I love seeing those funny rhino portraits hanging up.