Harris Ranch Big Tree

IMG_12855X7″ oil on panel

I painted this plein air today.  I feel like I’m starting to get a feel for plein air painting.  I’m happy with how this little painting turned out.

I keep painting Harris Ranch because it’s just about the only flat open space near my house.  There are a few cows left on the ranch I’d like to paint.  This open space is quickly disappearing with houses being built on it all the time.

