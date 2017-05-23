Harris Ranch Big Tree

5X7″ oil on panel

I painted this plein air today. I feel like I’m starting to get a feel for plein air painting. I’m happy with how this little painting turned out.

I keep painting Harris Ranch because it’s just about the only flat open space near my house. There are a few cows left on the ranch I’d like to paint. This open space is quickly disappearing with houses being built on it all the time.

