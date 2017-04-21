48X36″ oil on canvas

Today this painting went in yet another direction. I decided to change the landscape to an actual place way up in the foothills that I ran to with some friends a while back. Now it is looking down into the valley below.

It’s still a work in progress. The paint on this one is really thick so it takes a long time to dry. The question I’ve been asking now is, “was it better before?” I have said that so many times in the past, but in general now I just keep moving forward from wherever I’m at.

Here are a bunch of before pictures of this one. I like it better now.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

