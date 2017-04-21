Was it better before?

IMG_087248X36″ oil on canvas

Today this painting went in yet another direction.  I decided to change the landscape to an actual place way up in the foothills that I ran to with some friends a while back.  Now it is looking down into the valley below.

It’s still a work in progress.  The paint on this one is really thick so it takes a long time to dry.  The question I’ve been asking now is, “was it better before?”  I have said that so many times in the past, but in general now I just keep moving forward from wherever I’m at.

Here are a bunch of before pictures of this one.  I like it better now.

2 thoughts on “Was it better before?

  1. WOW! It is so naturalistic — everything has the texture of life in it now — of the randomness of nature. It feels so much more atmospheric and true. What an amazing and brave transformation!

