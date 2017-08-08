Tablerock

IMG_251324X24″ oil on canvas

I’ve been working away at this piece whenever I get a chance this busy summer.  This is a view of Tablerock looking over the greenbelt, trees, and golf course.  I haven’t yet  really defined the greenbelt that runs through the dry grass. I’ll get to that tomorrow.  I’m thinking of putting in some little walkers or bikers.  And I’ll try to give the trees in the middle distance a little more character.  I started this one Plein Air and was standing under a big pine tree, so I put a few of those branches poking in.  The air quality has been bad here because of wildfires around the state, so I’ve worked on this in the studio quite a bit.  I’d like to get back outside with it to paint some more on it on location.

