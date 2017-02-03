The state of the world and especially the mindset of Donald Trump is breaking my heart right now. I can’t stop thinking of refugee families waiting for years to leave war torn countries, living in camps in conditions that my mind doesn’t even have a place for understanding. Their heartache for their children and hope for a better life is slipping farther out of reach.
Last night I watched a documentary about Sir Nicholas Winton called “Saving the Children” about how he helped 600+ Jewish children from nearly certain death. He’s an inspiration.
This painting is of a refugee baby that I know. I thank God that she is safe.
What a brilliant 60 Minutes segment (I have sent the link to my sister).
I’ve always thought of myself as open-minded and compassionate, but recently I had the pleasure of working with a Muslim Afghan immigrant US citizen (his immediate family and much of his extended family are now US citizens as well)… I supervised him at my last employer; he’s my age (40); he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known; and he told me story after story about growing up in Afghanistan during the Russian occupation and the desperation that followed.
His tales simply blew my mind: At the very moments I was growing up carefree in America, he was–somehow–surviving life-threatening experience after life-threatening experience in Afghanistan and, later, in Pakistan.
I believe that every US citizen, especially (and forgive me for the brief political reference) the Trumpeteers, should have the opportunity (if only it were a requirement) to meet and get to know and hear the stories of a Muslim immigrant like my friend and fellow US citizen, Abdul Rahim Sediqi.
Thank you for that thoughtful message. I agree with you, I grew up and continue now with so much priveledge. When I lived in Spain in the mid 90’s I worked as a missionary and met so many refugees that fled their country. It was a hard life in Spain but people weren’t trying to kill them. That was an eye opener. And all of the refugees and Mexican immigrants I know (I’m a Californian), are hard hard hard working. And good people. It is horrifying to think of kids living in such dangerous, unstable, hateful conditions.
The baby in the painting is from Congo.
