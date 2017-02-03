The state of the world and especially the mindset of Donald Trump is breaking my heart right now. I can’t stop thinking of refugee families waiting for years to leave war torn countries, living in camps in conditions that my mind doesn’t even have a place for understanding. Their heartache for their children and hope for a better life is slipping farther out of reach.

Last night I watched a documentary about Sir Nicholas Winton called “Saving the Children” about how he helped 600+ Jewish children from nearly certain death. He’s an inspiration.

This painting is of a refugee baby that I know. I thank God that she is safe.